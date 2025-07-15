PS5 30th Anniversary DualSense Is Getting a Limited Restock

PlayStation fans go hard, with many having pledged their loyalty to the console since its debut in 1995. Because of this, retro-themed versions of modern gear are hot items, and the 30th Anniversary PS5 DualSense controller themed after the PS1 is no exception. Those who missed out on purchasing this sleek controller are in luck, as Sony has announced a restock is planned for July.

The DualSense controller has become the industry front-runner for quality, precision, and comfort. Its hefty design is complemented by powerful haptic feedback and an ergonomic build that fits pleasantly in most hands, regardless of palm size or finger length. Because of this, Sony fans have been quick to snatch up special designs to expand their collections.

The 30th Anniversary DualSense Wireless controller has a clean, light grey body with a classic PlayStation logo button. The face buttons have been colored to match an original PS Controller, giving it a luxurious retro vibe. The restock officially releases on September 9, 2025, with pre-orders only available in limited quantities. The collection originally debuted on November 21, 2024, and has not seen a restock since.

In a post shared to the PlayStation official Facebook page, and then shared on other social media platforms by Wario64, the pre-order information for the 30th Anniversary PS5 DualSense controller is as follows:

PlayStation Plus Members – Early Access on July 21 at 7 AM PT

All Players – July 23 at 7 AM PT

The pre-orders will be made on the official PlayStation website. Each controller is priced at $79.99, just a few dollars more than the standard edition.

The controllers also come in the PS5 Digital bundle, which can be pre-ordered on the PlayStation Website for when in stock. The console bundle will be released on November 21, 2025, slightly later than the limited edition controller. This bundle will also restock during the above timeframes in limited quantities.

Alongside both of the above options, the 30th Anniversary PlayStation Portal will also restock for a limited time, giving fans several options to score PlayStation gear in the original color and theme of the PS1.

While the grey theme of the PlayStation bundle might not be for everyone, those who have been with the franchise since the beginning will find a lovely sense of nostalgia in this limited edition collection. The sleek grey isn’t as colorful as some of the other limited edition consoles and controllers, but it is amazing to see the original coloration of a console that changes the lives of numerous gamers on the most recent iteration of the series.

At this time, PlayStation has not clarified how limited this restock will be, and what the available number of bundles, controllers, and Portals will be set at. Many speculate that the only way to ensure a chance of getting one of these items will be to take out a PlayStation Plus membership, as the early access could be the bulk of the pre-orders available.

Those who aren’t interested in the original PlayStation look for their DualSense controllers can still shop through the available special editions on the PlayStation website. Currently, there are black, purple, blue, silver, red, and many other options in stock. The chroma line is particularly sharp. Any of these options could be the perfect way to add personal flair and color to your PS5 setup.