Xbox Game Pass Users Will Be Able to Stream Console Exclusive Games to Play on PC

Being able to access your games anywhere has been a big mission statement for Xbox over the last few years. The team at Xbox has been working hard to tear down the walls that separate console, PC, and even mobile gaming, offering a greater level of access to games. Last year, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate added a feature that allows subscribers to stream digital games that they own through the cloud. It was a pretty big change, giving players more freedom to access their library on devices like smartphones and Meta Quest devices. Xbox is now taking things a step further, allowing Xbox Insiders in the PC Gaming Preview to stream games that they own on console through PC.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are a lot of different benefits to this inclusion. Sometimes it’s just not convenient to access the console, and it might be easier to stream certain games on PC, as opposed to on a mobile device. Streaming also allows players to avoid using up valuable storage space on their PC. While this would be big enough on its own, the feature will allow Xbox Game Pass PC users to access certain games that are normally exclusive to consoles. At this point, it’s hard to imagine very many Xbox games that haven’t been offered on PC, but this is still a pretty big deal. On top of getting to play previously console exclusive titles, being able to stream anywhere will offer a lot more freedom to enjoy games the way players want.

rita’s rewind is one game xbox users will be able to stream through pc

As of this writing, more than 250 console games are being offered to stream via PC. The list is pretty diverse, and includes some recent releases, such as Final Fantasy XVI and Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind. There are even some Xbox 360 games being offered, such as the first LEGO Batman and Saint’s Row 2. The full list includes multiple versions of certain games, such as the standard, gold edition, and ultimate editions of Star Wars Outlaws.

The ability to stream games that you own is available now to Xbox Insiders in 28 countries, and the option can be found in the Xbox PC app. A full list of compatible games can be found at Xbox’s official website right here. Unfortunately, it seems this option still only applies to users that own these games digitally. If you own a physical copy of these games, you still can’t stream them on other devices. That’s not surprising, but it’s sure to disappoint Xbox users that still like to buy physical games.

It remains to be seen how well this feature will work on PC, but Xbox Insiders will be able to provide feedback about the experience. Hopefully we’ll see the feature improved over time, and Xbox will find ways to refine the experience and make it more enjoyable for everyone.

How do you feel about this new option for Xbox Game Pass subscribers? Is this the kind of thing you would use? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!