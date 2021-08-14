Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Map Update Leaves Players Puzzled

✖

With Season Five now underway in Call of Duty: Warzone, players have been keeping an eye out for any undocumented changes that might tease what’s to come in the future of Warzone and Call of Duty overall. Those types of teasers are typically embedded into the Warzone map without much fanfare, and it seems the same has happened once again this season with players discovering some strange new formations of shipping containers that have popped up in different places.

The ModernWarzone Twitter account shared a look at these new shipping containers for those who haven’t been able to see them in-game yet or those who passed by them without paying them much mind. These red containers are stacked on top of each other in some instances or are at least close to one another. It appears that they also have wires of some sort leading in and out of them with those bits connected to small structures and objects separate from the containers themselves.

Strange new container formations on the #Warzone map after tonights update. Not sure what to make of this, any ideas? pic.twitter.com/kYTxMkjLAg — ModernWarzone - Under Maintenance (@ModernWarzone) August 13, 2021

When players draw near the containers, it appears that they make a humming noise that sounds like a generator or something similar. There’s no way for players to get inside of them at this time, so it’s anyone’s guess regarding what’s hidden within them. Other locations where the containers exist outside of the area shown above include the stadium and the hangers, according to the Twitter account.

Over in the patch notes for the Season Five update, Raven Software acknowledged two different changes made to the game’s map. The second of the two changes features a lot of “REDACTED” information, so perhaps these container formations are related to that part of the patch notes seen below:

New Points of Interest:

Mobile Broadcast Stations These POIs can be found in a variety of locations in Verdansk, differing from match-to-match to keep one area from being signal boosted by the rewards they offer. See what they’re all about by going closer to them, but be sure to keep your head and tune out the broadcast each one emits…

[[REDACTED]] [[REDACTED]] has gone off grid and reports suggest [[REDACTED]] is doing [[REDACTED]] in Verdansk - what, we do not know. This is an unauthorized [[REDACTED]] that could jeopardize our [[REDACTED]] in discovering and stopping Stitch.



The Warzone update also added some new weapons with promises of more to come in the future after they’re released in the season. Players will see content like this – and likely more mysteries related to these containers – as the season continues.