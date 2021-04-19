Call of Duty: Warzone New Update Nerfs Sykov Pistols, Patch Notes Unveiled

✖

Activision has released an all-new update for the ever-popular battle royale shooter Call of Duty: Warzone today which brings some expected changes to the game. Although it's not as big of an update as the one that we'll be getting when Season 3 rolls out within the next few weeks, the tweaks that Raven Software and Infinity Ward have released here will surely be appreciated by many.

The most notable change in this Call of Duty: Warzone patch is that the Sykov pistols, which many have been claiming are far too powerful recently, have received a substantial nerf. The guns only arrived in Warzone less than a week ago but they were immediately too strong in the eyes of quite a number of players.

As for the other alterations this time around, there's not a lot else to write home about. A handful of bugs associated with sniper rifles and perks were fixed, as was a problem with an aiming reticle that would sometimes cause the frame rate of the game to drop. It's a simple update for sure, but hopefully it'll improve the game as a whole just a bit.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now for free and is playable across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. If you'd like to find all the changes in today's new update, you can check out the patch notes below.

GENERAL

The RC-XD has been removed from Buy Stations and is now only available via Containment Monitors.

Fixed an issue causing players to be unable to equip Armor Plates after activating certain Killstreaks or Field Upgrades.

The Containment Protocol missiles will no longer land in the Play Area.

The Containment Protocol missiles have had their sound effects volume reduced.

Fixed a bug causing Loadout Drops to block movement and projectiles after the crate collapses.

King Slayer Trios - The Gas Circle will no longer move completely outside of the Play Area.

BLUEPRINTS

The Swatt Master Blueprint now correctly displays the Electric Dismemberment icon.

ATTACHMENTS