Call of Duty: Warzone Adds New Feature to Troll Cheaters

Call of Duty: Warzone still has a cheating and hacking problem. The problem isn’t as prevalent as it used to be, and if you’re on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, the issue is hardly a major one. PC is a different story. Hackers and cheaters aren’t ruining the game entirely, but they are certainly dampening the experience, especially at the higher levels where they tend to be placed by the game’s skill-based matchmaking. That said, Raven Software is slowly but surely improving the situation, and now it’s having a little fun at the expense of those who hack their game.

Call of Duty: Warzone’s anti-cheat system, Ricochet, has been updated with a new feature aimed at cheaters. More specifically, the game has been updated so now when a suspected cheater is attempting to kill a player who isn’t cheating, the latter becomes invisible, making it harder for the cheater to capitalize on their upper hand.

Below, you can check out the feature in action, courtesy of NYSL Mavriq and Charlie Intel:

New feature of RICOCHET Anti-Cheat: when a suspected cheater attempts to shoot at non-cheaters, the non-cheater’s character becomes invisible to the cheater. pic.twitter.com/U1FbxrvN3m — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) February 19, 2022

Of course, this doesn’t really do much to counter those using aim bots, the most popular Call of Duty: Warzone cheat, however, it’s very effective against those using wallhacks, the other most common cheat deployed by cheaters.

