Call of Duty: Warzone Confirms Long-Awaited Feature Is Never Coming

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 is releasing on February alongside Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 2. That said, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X players shouldn’t expect a long-awaited feature. In fact, Call of Duty: Warzone players shouldn’t anticipate the feature at all, as it’s not coming. And unless Call of Duty: Warzone is next-gen only, it probably won’t come to Warzone 2 either.

Over on Twitter, Call of Duty source ModernWarzone relays word that at a recent press event a Raven Software developer that Call of Duty: Warzone will not be getting a field-of-view (FOV) slider, something COD fans have been asking for since the release of the free-to-play battle royale game. Why is this? Well, according to ModernWarzone, the developer claimed that the last-gen consoles — PS4 and Xbox One — can’t maintain a suitable frame rate with an FOV slider. Unfortunately, an explanation why didn’t accompany this insight, or if it did, it’s not been relayed by ModernWarzone.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/ModernWarzone/status/1492197826360709124

For now, take this with a grain of salt as this isn’t coming from the official Call of Duty account or from Call of Duty PR itself. That said, while it’s possible there was a misunderstanding rendering this information faulty, this is unlikely.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available, for free, via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on Warzone and all things Call of Duty, click here.

As always, feel free to share your thoughts and hot-takes in the comments section or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Does Warzone 2 need an FOV slider or is it not as important as some players make it out to be?