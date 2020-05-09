Call of Duty: Warzone Update Brings Helicopters Back

✖

Call of Duty: Warzone players were temporarily flightless in the game’s battle royale mode after Infinity Ward released a playlist update that removed helicopters, but the airborne vehicles have now been returned to players in a follow-up playlist update. Infinity Ward released the latest changes to the Warzone playlist this week to add helicopters back to the battle royale mode while also making some changes to other parts of Warzone. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s playlists were updated too with a different Gunfight mode added along with an adjustment to the popular Shipment 24/7 playlist.

The notes for the playlist update were shared by Infinity Ward on Twitter as they typically are when playlists in both Modern Warfare and Warzone are changed. Those notes seen below detail the return of helicopters in Warzone with no indication given of why they were removed.

Playlist Update!

Warzone:

- Replacing BR Solos with BR Stimulus Solos

- Height & radius at which parachuting enemy players are called out have been reduced (BR)

- Adding helicopters back

Modern Warfare:

- Shipment 24/7 becomes Shipment 10v10

- Adding 3v3 Gunfight Knives Only — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) May 8, 2020

For Warzone players who’ve been unfairly killed by others in a helicopter, however, you’ll know exactly why the feature was removed. Players had apparently found a way to get a helicopter underneath the map with all the players riding on it able to survive outside of the map’s boundaries without issue. Those players could then shoot up through the ground to damage enemies without having to worry about anybody returning fire.

While neither the new playlist update or the one below that originally removed the helicopters mentioned any such bug, it’s presumed that it’s been fixed now that the helicopters have been returned to the game.

Playlist Update!

-Replacing Plunder Trios with Blood Money Trios

-Disabled helicopters in BR

-Removing: GW Reinfected, Cranked 3v3 Gunfight, Ground War

-Shoot the Ship becomes Shipment 24/7

-Gun Game becomes Gun Game Reloaded

-Adding Demolition

-Adding Boots on the Ground War pic.twitter.com/pG7F0a22np — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) May 5, 2020

Aside from news of banning and unbanning helicopters from the game, Warzone recently crossed over another impressive milestone by amassing even more players. It also nerfed one of the most oppressive weapons in the game, so don’t expect your Snake Shots to be quite as effective as they were before the update.

