Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Patch Nerfs Overpowered Weapon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone got a new update this week that took a look at the latest weapon to be terrorizing the games: The .357 Snake Shot. It’s the attachment and weapon that allows .357 users to blast enemies from great distances with the revolvers to deal high, accurate damage without much counterplay other than hoping you outplay an overpowered weapon. After the community took issue with the state of the weapon and its attachment, the latest update shows that the weapon was indeed too strong by nerfing it multiple ways to bring it more in line with other options.

Often referred to simply as the Snake Shot by players who used or went up against it, the weapon resulted in plenty of frustrations and clips that looked like they were straight out of YouTube montages. The real problem with the gun came from using the akimbo option with it which meant players had twice the firepower, impressive range, and accurate damage without many drawbacks. It was fun to bust in somewhere guns blazing with both weapons drawn, but for those on the receiving end, it wasn’t nearly as entertaining.

Infinity Ward apparently didn’t think the weapon was too healthy for the game in its current state either since its recent update nerfed the .357 Snake Shot. You can see the nerfs for the weapon at the bottom of the patch notes found below.

A small update is deploying now across all platforms! Check out the patch notes for a full list of changes in today's update. #ModernWarfare #Warzone https://t.co/gqbXMXqhRm pic.twitter.com/oATRMSXnW8 — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) May 7, 2020

Modern Warfare and Warzone May 7th Update

Tuning all smoke challenges to be a bit more forgiving. This includes the challenge to unlock the Bruen MK9

Fix to help prevent vehicle exploits

Various exploit fixes, including Ground War Infected

GameBattles: Fix for a few issues where players might not be able to join a new match

Reduced fire delay on the Lightweight and Match Grade trigger attachments on all .357 calibers

.357 Snake Shot damage rebalance

Fixed a bug where the damage on the .357 Snake Shot was too high at longer distances

The patch notes didn’t specify what the new damage numbers are for the weapon or the falloff from its damage at range, so just expect it to be weaker the next time you use or go up against a Snake Shot in Warzone.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.