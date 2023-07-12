Call of Duty: Warzone Update Rebalances the "Most Dominant" Weapons, Patch Notes Revealed

Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 got some sizable updates this week with Warzone's in particular looking to shakeup the battle royale game's weapon meta. The patch notes for the Warzone update show that 13 different weapons spanning four different weapon categories have been affected with the developers saying that they're taking a look at the "most dominant" weapons in the game. The update in question is out as of July 12th, so you can hop in now to see all of these changes in effect once your update is finished downloading.

Changing this amount of guns in Warzone and to this degree is a bit atypical, so the developers shared a brief note explaining why this is happening. They said they want to place a "bigger emphasis on accuracy" in gunfights with the changes meant to reflect that goal.

"At the launch of Season 04, weapons in Warzone saw a significant change to their damage profiles, which resulted in an overall increase to the duration of engagements. With Season 04 Reloaded we are placing a bigger emphasis on accuracy in gunfights," the explanation for these changes said. "To achieve this, every Weapon has had its Warzone damage profiles adjusted to fit into this new balance paradigm with additional attention given to the most dominant Weapons. While this change will result in a wider range of Time to Kill values, meaning some Weapons will be able to kill faster when fired more accurately, and slower when not-it allows Weapons the necessary space to feel more distinct and promotes an ecosystem where each Weapon class can excel."

The balance updates for these weapons can be found below:

Submachine Guns

ISO 45

Reduced close range damage

Reduced headshot damage | MWII Only

Increased hip spread

Vaznev 9k

Reduced close-mid damage distance

Assault Rifles

Kastov 762

Reduced headshot damage | MWII Only

Increased time to ADS

Kastov-74u

Reduced headshot damage | MWII Only

Increased hip spread

TAQ-56

Reduced headshot damage | MWII Only

Shotguns

KV Broadside

Increased mid range damage | MWII Only

Bryson 800

Reduced damage to head, upper torso, legs, and arms | MWII Only

Reduced mid damage range slightly | MWII Only

Bryson 890

Reduced damage to arms | MWII Only

Increased damage to lower torso | MWII Only

Increased ADS movement speed

Expedite 12

Increase damage to head and upper torso | MWII Only

Reduced ADS time

Reduced hip spread

Marksman Rifles

Tempus Torrent

Reduced close to mid range damage | MWII Only

Reduced neck location damage | MWII Only

Increased time to ADS

EBR-14

Reduced ADS movement speed

Reduced hip strafe speed

Lockwood MK2

Reduced time to ADS

Movement increase

SA-B 60