Call of Duty: Warzone Update Rebalances the "Most Dominant" Weapons, Patch Notes Revealed
Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 got some sizable updates this week with Warzone's in particular looking to shakeup the battle royale game's weapon meta. The patch notes for the Warzone update show that 13 different weapons spanning four different weapon categories have been affected with the developers saying that they're taking a look at the "most dominant" weapons in the game. The update in question is out as of July 12th, so you can hop in now to see all of these changes in effect once your update is finished downloading.
Changing this amount of guns in Warzone and to this degree is a bit atypical, so the developers shared a brief note explaining why this is happening. They said they want to place a "bigger emphasis on accuracy" in gunfights with the changes meant to reflect that goal.
"At the launch of Season 04, weapons in Warzone saw a significant change to their damage profiles, which resulted in an overall increase to the duration of engagements. With Season 04 Reloaded we are placing a bigger emphasis on accuracy in gunfights," the explanation for these changes said. "To achieve this, every Weapon has had its Warzone damage profiles adjusted to fit into this new balance paradigm with additional attention given to the most dominant Weapons. While this change will result in a wider range of Time to Kill values, meaning some Weapons will be able to kill faster when fired more accurately, and slower when not-it allows Weapons the necessary space to feel more distinct and promotes an ecosystem where each Weapon class can excel."
The balance updates for these weapons can be found below:
Submachine Guns
ISO 45
- Reduced close range damage
- Reduced headshot damage | MWII Only
- Increased hip spread
Vaznev 9k
- Reduced close-mid damage distance
Assault Rifles
Kastov 762
- Reduced headshot damage | MWII Only
- Increased time to ADS
Kastov-74u
- Reduced headshot damage | MWII Only
- Increased hip spread
TAQ-56
- Reduced headshot damage | MWII Only
Shotguns
KV Broadside
- Increased mid range damage | MWII Only
Bryson 800
- Reduced damage to head, upper torso, legs, and arms | MWII Only
- Reduced mid damage range slightly | MWII Only
Bryson 890
- Reduced damage to arms | MWII Only
- Increased damage to lower torso | MWII Only
- Increased ADS movement speed
Expedite 12
- Increase damage to head and upper torso | MWII Only
- Reduced ADS time
Reduced hip spread
Marksman Rifles
Tempus Torrent
- Reduced close to mid range damage | MWII Only
- Reduced neck location damage | MWII Only
- Increased time to ADS
EBR-14
- Reduced ADS movement speed
- Reduced hip strafe speed
Lockwood MK2
- Reduced time to ADS
- Movement increase
SA-B 60
- Movement increase