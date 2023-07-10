Call of Duty: Warzone Bringing Back Original Gulag Format in Season 4 Reloaded

Call of Duty: Warzone is going to bring back the original style of Gulag that was first seen when the multiplayer shooter launched back in 2020. Compared to other battle royale titles, the Gulag in Warzone is the element that has arguably been the most unique. Although the Gulag itself has changed over the years (somewhat to the dismay of fans), it has continued to be a big part of Warzone. Now, Infinity Ward and Activision are planning to push out a new Gulag variant this coming week to coincide with Season 4 Reloaded that OG fans should adore.

Releasing on Wednesday, July 12, Season 4 Reloaded will be going live in Call of Duty: Warzone. This update will bring with a vast number of changes to Warzone, notably those that add elements from Amazon's TV series The Boys. Outside of these notable additions, the Warzone map Vondel will also be getting a Gulag for players to duke it out within. Unlike other Gulag variants, though, this new version seen on Vondel is specifically meant to serve as a callback to the Showers arena that was seen on Warzone's original map, Verdansk. Although this Gulag on Vondel won't take place within a locker room-type locale, it has been designed for 1v1 encounters.

"Vondel has a dedicated Gulag at mid-season launch, as the wine cellar and dungeon beneath the Castle have been cleared and there are way too many Operators thinking they can take that second chance for granted," says the description of the new Gulag in the Season 4 write-up. "At its core, this Gulag is a three-lane map designed for 1v1 combat. The center features a circular structure with an opening facing the two main spawn points. This might feel familiar, and it should: It appears the architects responsible for Vondel's Gulag took inspiration from a certain Prison Complex Showers…"

Given the popularity of the Showers Gulag on Verdansk, it's likely that this new arena on Vondel will prove to be a big hit. Whether this Gulag alone can lead to a number of lapsed Warzone players returning to the battle royale shooter isn't yet known, but based on everything we've seen so far, it looks like Season 4 Reloaded could be a big step forward for the game.

Are you happy to see that Season 4 of Warzone will bring back a Gulag that resembles what was seen when the game first released? And what else are you hoping to see implemented in Warzone in the future? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.