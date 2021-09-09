Call of Duty: Warzone Update Targets Popular Gun

A new Call of Duty: Warzone update is live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X alongside official patch notes. And if you’ve downloaded the update and have played since its release a few hours ago, you’ll know that the DMR 14 doesn’t quite feel the same, and that’s because after being buffed with the previous update, the gun has been nerfed for what seems like the 100th time.

More specifically, the update has decreased the neck multiplier decreased from 1.1 to 1. Meanwhile, the same change has been made to the torso multiplier. When it comes to short-range encounters, this doesn’t make a huge difference, but it becomes noticeable during long-range encounters.

In addition to nerfing the DMR 14, the update comes with four different bug fixes, though nothing super noteworthy. However, below you can read all about these bug fixes, courtesy of the update’s official and complete patch notes:



Tactical Rifles

DMR 14 (BOCW)

Neck Multiplier decreased from 1.1 to 1

Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.1 to 1

Bug Fixes

Fixed a visual issue with the Season Progressional menu icons.

Fixed an issue causing some Weapons found via Supply Box or ground loot to change rarity color after being picked up by Players.

Fixed issues causing various HUD/UI elements to appear misaligned in non-English languages.

Fixed issues with various dynamic Weapon icons in both the menu and in-game UI.

