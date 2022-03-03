Call of Duty: Warzone Update Reverts Buy Station Change

Call of Duty: Warzone developer Raven Software announced this week its plans to reintroduce UAVs to the game’s Buy Stations with one catch: They’d cost $9,000 to use in-game now. That higher price – as well as the existence of UAVs in Warzone overall – was one that some players weren’t too pleased with, and parts of the community suggested the Buy Station purchase wouldn’t get as much use if it were that costly. Raven Software has since reverted its decision in part by deciding to keep the UAVs in as originally intended, but they’ll only cost $6,000 now instead of $9,000.

The update on the UAVs acquired from Buy Stations was shared in the patch notes for the March 3rd update released this week. Calling it “one final change” made in the March 2nd patch notes for the update which went live on Thursday, Raven Software said the idea had been discussed internally with a $6,000 price tag deemed more appropriate. There’s a chance, however, that the price could go back up in the future.

https://twitter.com/RavenSoftware/status/1499425427475120131

“Upon further discussion, our team has decided to reintroduce UAVs at the lower price point of $6,000 to monitor match pacing closer to the original design,” the revised patch notes said. “Once we’ve gathered enough data, we’ll make the subsequent decision as to whether or not we follow through with the proposed increase to $9,000. Providing Players with a fun and consistent long-term experience can sometimes take a little bit of short-term experimentation!”

The previous statement about the addition of the UAVs when they were to be priced at $9,000 said the higher price was a compromise for having them in the game while acknowledging that there were players who’d rather see them removed.

“We’ve seen both sides of feedback with the previous change to remove UAV’s wholesale from Buy Stations; some players liking the more traditional battle royale pacing, whilst others missing the ability to more readily push a team in the mid-game,” Raven Software said on March 2nd. “We are excited by this compromise where UAV’s will remain accessible but less inclined to be so readily exploitable.”

Call of Duty: Warzone’s March 3rd update should be live now, so expect to see UAVs available within the Buy Stations for $6,000 in your next few matches.