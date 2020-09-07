Call of Duty: Warzone Removes All Vehicles Thanks to Game-Breaking Glitch

✖

Call of Duty: Warzone has taken the incredible step of removing all the vehicles in the game, temporarily, after a game-breaking glitch was discovered that allowed anyone to end a match prematurely. Developer Infinity Ward's notice about the temporary removal doesn't directly point fingers at the glitch, but it seems like too much of a coincidence that a major glitch involving all vehicles was discovered and then all vehicles were temporarily removed.

As described by Eurogamer, the glitch in question essentially allows someone to wander outside of the normal map in a vehicle in a specific spot. Normally, this would trigger a countdown for the player to return to the battlefield, but it appears to not fire appropriately and instead remains frozen on the screen. In a video showcasing the glitch, the player goes on to drive around for several seconds -- though unable to get out or do anything else -- until the connection is lost. For everyone, apparently. The glitch kicks everyone out of the match, which is why it seems Infinity Ward have taken drastic measures.

A playlist update is rolling out now across all platforms! This update temporarily removes all vehicles from #Warzone. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) September 6, 2020

The temporary removal of vehicles seems to have gone into place late Saturday and remains in effect as of writing. All this really means for players is that they will have to hoof it around the map themselves rather than rely on mechanical transport. At least they won't have to worry about helicopter blades and the like.

The free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. There's currently no telling when vehicles might return to the title. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Call of Duty battle royale right here.

What do you think of Call of Duty: Warzone removing vehicles temporarily? Are you a big fan of Warzone? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!