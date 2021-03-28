Call of Duty: Warzone Reportedly Getting New WW2 Map

✖

A new Call of Duty: Warzone map is rumored for Season 3. However, this time next year we may have another new map, and it may be World War 2 themed. Taking to Twitter, prominent industry insider and leaker, Tom Henderson -- the source behind many accurate reports and leaks pertaining to Black Ops Cold War, Warzone, Modern Warfare, and other COD titles -- recently claimed that there will be another new Warzone map next year, which conflicts what other insiders and reports have been claiming.

According to Henderson, Warzone will get some type of WW2 experience, though it may not be an entirely new map, but something more akin to Rebirth Island. Unfortunately, details on the map are scarce, but Henderson seems very confident in the information.

"There will be a new Warzone map of some kind in 2022," said Henderson. "It might not be a full-fledged map, but we should be getting a WW2 experience in Warzone. Possibly a Rebirth Island type map. This goes against all the current bits of info flying around, but I'm confident in that."

Adding to this, Henderson seemingly hints that Sledgehammer Games will not be the developer of the map, which would, in turn, suggest Raven Software will make it as they are the primary Call of Duty: Warzone developer.

There will be a new Warzone map of some kind in 2022. It might not be a full-fledged map, but we should be getting a WW2 experience in Warzone. Possibly a Rebirth Island type map :) This goes against all the current bits of info flying around, but I'm confident in that. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) March 27, 2021

For now, take all of this information with a grain of salt. While the source is reputable and reliable, everything here is unofficial, subject to change, and conflicts with some previous reports and rumors. That said, if Henderson provides any more information or if Activision provides any type of comment, we will be sure to update the article accordingly.

