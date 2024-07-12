Call of Duty Reveals WWE Crossover for Season 5

Over the last several months, developer Activision has increasingly been going down the Fortnite route with its new content in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. Most recently, we’ve seen the developers partner with Fallout, but they’ve also added content from Gundam, Cheech and Chong, and Diablo. Earlier today, Activision teased its next big crossover, and it’s going to make fans very happy. When Season 5 kicks off in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone on July 24th, players will have new WWE content to pick up. Unfortunately, details about what’s coming are still relatively light, but we should be learning much more relatively soon.

The short, six-second teaser Activision posted to the Call of Duty Twitter account doesn’t include any real hints about which WWE stars are joining the game in Season 5. The post leads with “It’s about to be a smackdown,” an obvious reference to one of the WWE’s weekly flagship shows. It’s also famously one of the catchphrases for former WWE star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, though it would be a big surprise if he’s one of the characters coming to Call of Duty in this drop. The Rock has become a big enough star through his film career, that he would warrant his own campaign.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Instead, it’s more likely these are current WWE stars. At the end of the teaser, you can see the shadows of three WWE wrestlers. It’s tough to make out anything from those shadows, but it does seem like the character in the middle might be Roman Reigns. The shadow has a top knot hairstyle, which fits with Reigns’ current look. Plus, he’d easily have the pull to headline a Call of Duty campaign. However, that’s just a guess based on a shadow you can see for two seconds, so don’t be surprised if it’s someone else entirely.

Fortunately, we probably don’t have to wait much longer to learn more about which WWE superstars are coming to Call of Duty. Usually, Activision drops the season roadmaps about a week before the season goes live. That means we should be seeing the new roadmap sometime next week. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.