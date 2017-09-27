Call Of Duty: WWII’s PC Open Beta Will Have Changes Based On Previous Feedback

With Call of Duty: WWII's open beta set to hit PC this weekend, players everywhere are thrilled to see what Sledgehammer Games' first-person shooter will have to offer – but little do they realize what kind of changes will come with it.

While the general basis of the multiplayer beta will remain the same, with access to a number of maps and modes from the upcoming game, there will be some slight changes – and they're based on feedback from the previous beta that was held on consoles.

Michael Condrey, co-founder of Sledgehammer Games, confirmed these slight changes, indicating that the Aachen map design has been tweaked a little bit, following feedback from players on consoles that were a bit concerned in terms of how it came off. Condrey explained exactly what was changing with the map in the forthcoming beta:

"The Open Beta on the PC incorporates changes based on the feedback and match data we saw during the private Beta earlier this month," he said. "One of the more notable set of differences you may notice is the changes we made to the map, Aachen. We love that our fans are so passionate and truly are our best and biggest critics. We received a lot of insightful feedback, which we factored with our own internal data, all for the better. For example, we've modified the cross-lane sightlines for a more defined threat zone when approaching from either side of the map. We've also adjusted some of the entry and exit pathways to the primary engagement areas to avoid head glitch exploits that we identified during the beta."

So it sounds like the changes won't just be affected in the beta, but also with the final game, so players won't have anything to be concerned about when the final game rolls around.

If you're looking to take part in the beta, you can pre-load it now and jump into the action when it kicks off on September 29th at 10:00 AM PDT, and enjoy it all weekend before everything wraps up on October 2nd at 10:00 AM PDT.

Call of Duty: WWII releases on November 3rd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.