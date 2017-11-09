Call Of Duty: WWII Devs Explain How They’re Making Nazi Zombies Legitimately Terrifying
Call of Duty: WWII is taking a different approach with it new Zombies mode. Gone is the campiness, stunt casting, and overall unthreatening tone – Nazi Zombies mode is taking a chance and going for true horror. Oh, sure, there's still a bit of a grindhouse edge, you can't escape that in a game about fighting a zombified Fourth Reich, but Sledgehammer is aiming to actually scare players this time around.
So, how are they planning to achieve that? In a recent interview with GamesRadar (which you can check out in its entirety, above) Nazi Zombies creative director Cameron Dayton and Activision director of development Jon Horsley explain it's largely all about the zombies themselves.
"Many other stories have explored the biological, viral, infectious element of [zombies] and we wanted to see, what if these were zombies that were constructed? What if they were engineered and built as weapons as war? And then of course we've got this wonderful backdrop of World War 2 and military forces that might just do that sort of thing. We've had to really dissect the science of scaring somebody and try to deliver different types of fear potentially in different ways."
So, just how scary is the game? According to Dayton, even he's been known to let out the occasional embarrassing shriek when playing…
"I think this is, without a doubt, the scariest version of Zombies that you will have ever seen. We had some members of a certain professional sports team come through, and they were big fans of the zombie mode, and I was trying to be cool and show off the latest element that we just opened up. And so, I'm kind of half talking to them, half looking, and I turn around and a zombie busts out of the window right in front of me. I shriek like I'm 12 years old. That's the game we're making."
Of course, Nazi Zombies won't entirely throw the zombie baby out with the befouled bath water. This is still a four-player co-op experience, and, in addition to the horror, Sledgehammer promises an "exciting, mysterious, sleuthing experience" with a ton of deeply-hidden Easter eggs. In fact, according to them, their own expert play testers still haven't uncovered everything they've slipped in.
Want to know even more about Call of Duty: WWII Nazi Zombies? Check out our recap of Activision and Sledgehammer's big SDCC 2017 Call of Duty panel.
Call of Duty: WWII (and Nazi Zombies) storms onto PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on November 3. You can check out WWG's latest Call of Duty coverage here.
