Call Of Duty: WWII Devs Explain How They’re Making Nazi Zombies Legitimately Terrifying

Call of Duty: WWII is taking a different approach with it new Zombies mode. Gone is the campiness, stunt casting, and overall unthreatening tone – Nazi Zombies mode is taking a chance and going for true horror. Oh, sure, there's still a bit of a grindhouse edge, you can't escape that in a game about fighting a zombified Fourth Reich, but Sledgehammer is aiming to actually scare players this time around.

So, how are they planning to achieve that? In a recent interview with GamesRadar (which you can check out in its entirety, above) Nazi Zombies creative director Cameron Dayton and Activision director of development Jon Horsley explain it's largely all about the zombies themselves.