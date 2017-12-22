Call of Duty: WWII Double XP Weekend Is Live

The Call of Duty Winter Siege event continued today with the beginning of a Double XP event in Call of Duty: WWII. While the Winter Siege special lasts through the month, the Double XP event will be available for a much more limited amount of time, so fans of the franchise might want to get online today to kick it all off.

The Sledgehammer Games account on Twitter shared further details on the event, which gives players the opportunity to collect 2x Division XP in Operation Griffin and Nazi Zombies mode.

#CODWWII PLAYLIST UPDATE 12/22:



Now Live:

-2X Division XP on Operation Griffin

-2XP Zombies



— Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) December 22, 2017

Winter Siege is the first community event in WWII, and includes tons of additions to the game, along with weekly supply drops to help players upgrade their weapons and stock up. Twitch Prime users get even more from the event, including 6 months of Supply Drop Packs, as well as a Twitch Prime-exclusive weapon camo.

A new character, known as Captain Butcher, will be surveying the players in-game during the event and serving as something of an in-game reminder when updates pop up. There’s a mystery surrounding why his face is covered, but even the boldest of players may not enjoy the answer. Other notable additions include a makeover for HQ, now snowed-upon and ready for the season.

The Double XP event lasts until the 29th, when the final week of the Winter Siege event begins.

Call of Duty: WWII is available now for Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC.