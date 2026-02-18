Highly Rated PC Vampire Game Now Available on PS5 & Nintendo Switch (& Xbox Is Coming Soon)

Despite their popularity in pop culture, there are still relatively few great vampire games out there. We’ve got cult classics like Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines and survival titles like V Rising. But by and large, many gamers are still on the hunt for the next vampire game that will actually deliver. According to Steam reviewers, Vampire Therapist has earned its place on the sadly short list of great vampire games that are actually worth playing. And now, the highly rated game is available on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch consoles, with an Xbox port already on the way.

Vampire Therapist released for PC via Steam back in July 2024. Since then, the indie game has earned an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on the platform, not to mention quite a few award nominations and wins. It is a narrative-driven game that pulls from actual therapy practices to craft its story. And yes, it’s fully voice-acted, with big hitters like Matthew Mercer, Sara Grayson, and Cyrus Nemati. And after nearly 2 years as a PC-only title, Little Bat Games is bringing its vampire visual novel to consoles at last.

Vampire Therapist Is Now Available on PlayStation and Switch

In Vampire Therapist, players step into the boots of a gunslinger turned therapist… for vampires. Throughout the story, you’ll encounter a variety of vampires from across different historical eras, all fully voiced by actors with credits on big games like Hades, Hades 2, and Baldur’s Gate 3. You’ll help each vampire process their long lives with actual cognitive behavioral therapy techniques, which bring fun mini-games into the mix as the narrative unfolds. Due to its dark humor and horror, as well as some of the tougher topics that come up in the therapy sessions, Vampire Therapist is rated M for mature.

With straightforward mechanics and an engaging story, Vampire Therapist has earned its Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam. Reviewers note that the game is “very fun and insightful,” adding that it has a lot of engaging content for vampire fans. As one Steam review puts it, “Came for the absurd concept, stayed for the voice acting and heartfelt story.” For fans of vampire lore and great storytelling, Vampire Therapist is likely to be a new favorite. And now, it’s expanding to a wider audience with its console release.

Image courtesy of Little Bat Games

As of February 17th, Vampire Therapist is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. Better yet, it’s pretty affordable at just $14.99 USD, with a launch discount of 15% off until March 3rd. For now, it’s not supported on Switch 2, with the eShop noting progression issues have been found when playing on the newer console. But for those on PS4, PS5, and the OG Switch, a new option for an immersive vampire story with dark humor and heart has finally arrived.

For those with an Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S at home, you won’t be left in the dark. Vampire Therapist is scheduled to arrive on Xbox consoles on March 5th of this year. That will complete the indie game’s journey to all major platforms, giving gamers a chance to experience the story on their preferred console.

Have you played Vampire Therapist? Will you be checking it out now that it's on console?