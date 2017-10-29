Call Of Duty: WWII Early Copies Are Making The Rounds, But There’s A Catch

Call of Duty: WWII drops this Friday, and promises to transport gamers back to the World War II era that they've loved so much from earlier entries of the series. But there are a select few that are hunting after early copies of the game – but just realize you won't get the whole thing just yet.

Charlie Intel recently posted a story talking about how a gamer in the Middle East was able to get his hands on a copy of Call of Duty: WWII six days before release, with his country getting early shipments of the game. He even took a picture of it to show off his accomplishment. (And, hey, nice copy of Super Mario Odyssey!) You can see it below.

He's also managed to get pictures of the retail disc and Pro Edition with Steelbook up as well, if you want to take a look.

This might prompt a few of you to go hunting after copies of the game so you can venture through it early. However, there's something you might want to keep in mind.

The game actually won't work in your game system without downloading a patch. That's right, even offline. It's probably a countermeasure put in place by Activision to prevent certain spoilers from going out for it.

Now, there is a patch that's live for the PlayStation 4 version of the game, and it clocks in around 9.45GB, if you managed to get your hands on a copy. However, there's a catch – it can't be played online. Not yet, anyway.

More than likely, Activision is waiting for the game's official launch day – this Friday – to roll around before it sets its multiplayer servers live. However, at this point, you can play the game's single player modes on PlayStation 4. There's no word yet if the patch has gone live for Xbox One. It hasn't gone live for PC, because that game's being sold on Steam. (There is a possibility physical copies are making the rounds, though the publisher hasn't confirmed yet.)

So if you do feel like paying a little bit extra on eBay to play the game early, just be aware of what you're getting into. There's the off-chance it may not work – especially on Xbox One.

Call of Duty: WWII releases on November 3rd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.