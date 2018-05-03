Call of Duty: WWII Hosting Free Multiplayer This Weekend On PC

If you haven’t had a chance to see what Call of Duty: WWII‘s multiplayer has to offer — or you simply didn’t have the budget to add it to your collection — Activision has some good news for those that own a gaming desktop or laptop.

The publisher has announced on its Steam community page that multiplayer for the hit first-person shooter is now available for PC owners to try on the house. You’ll be able to take part in its various modes from now through Sunday May 6 at 1 PM PDT.

“Hey PC gamers, From now until Sunday, May 6th at 1PM PDT, Call of Duty: WWII Multiplayer is free to access on PC!” it said in its post. Keep in mind this is just for the PC version — the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions of the game aren’t included in this weekend.

During this time, you’ll be able to check out all the maps within the game, as well as its various modes (multiplayer only — no access to single player campaign or the Zombies mode) and its perks. You can also carry over any progress you make during the free trial weekend into the full game, if you do manage to pick it up during that time.

As noted by the team, these items will carry over:

All progression carries over from free trial to full title once purchased

All inventory items and unlockables will carry over from free trial to full title once purchased

As for those that want to purchase the full game over the weekend, Activision will be offering up discounts on all versions, including the Digital Deluxe Edition, as well as the Season Pass. You can find those discounts below:

Call of Duty: WWII – 35% Discount

Call of Duty: WWII Digital Deluxe Edition – 25% Discount

Call of Duty: WWII Season Pass – 20% Discount

The sale is good through May 7, so you’ve got time to see if you want to add it to your collection.

To take advantage of the free Steam multiplayer weekend, head over to this page and look for the option that says “Play Call of Duty: WWII Multiplayer.” it should be at the top of the page, so you can’t miss it. It’ll take a little bit to download, but soon you’ll be able to jump in and enjoy the multiplayer fun!

Call of Duty: WWII is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.