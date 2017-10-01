Call of Duty: WWII Will Take “Full Advantage” of the PlayStation 4 Pro

While it may not hold the title of being the most powerful console ever made like the Xbox One X does, the PS4 Pro still has its own fair share of power to work with. Sledgehammer Games’ Michael Condrey, the co-founder of the developer that’s working on the upcoming Call of Duty game, says that they plan on busting out some impressive quality when it comes to the finer details of the PS4 Pro version. Condrey spoke in the November issue of the Official PlayStation Magazine UK about the improvements they hope PlayStation fans will look for on the Pro version.

“The new facial system, the new animation system, the new rendering physics system, [PS4] all brings that to life,” Condrey said. “This power, you know, we’re taking full advantage of the PS4 Pro and everything it’s doing to really bring that fidelity out.”

Outside of the animations that’ll be amped up by the PS4 Pro’s power, players can also see some of the behind-the-scenes improvements at work through the new Headquarters mode that’s included in CoD: WWII.

“It’s also evident in Headquarters, he explains, with the 48-player space also taking advantage of what the supercharged console can do,” the PlayStation magazine reads.

Not to be confused with the point-capturing game mode, Headquarters in this upcoming game is a 48-player environment for players to hone their skills before stepping onto the battlefield. Like a social space and training grounds all wrapped into one, players can see others walking around the Headquarters area as well while participating in shooting exercises and practice using their scorestreaks so you don’t botch them in-game. You can even sit back and watch esports matches from the game mode as well.

Call of Duty: WWII will release on Nov. 3 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and look for a more detailed list of Xbox One X and PS4 Pro enhancements closer to its release.

[via Wccftech]