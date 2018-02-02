Latest Call of Duty: WWII Patch Targets Ranked Play Issues

If you’ve been experiencing issues while playing Call of Duty: WWII, specifically with ranked play, you’re not alone. Luckily, the team over at Sledgehammer is on it and their latest in-game fix targets Ranked Play XP, as well as a few UI issues as well. Though the patch is relatively smaller than previous ones, it is an important one for those that play to rank:

Fixed issue with Ranked Play XP not awarding properly

Fixed issue in Zombies with Wüstling pathing

Fixed issue where Demolition Bomb Sites appear too close to each other

Fixed UI issue in Demolition where match timer was not pausing when the bomb was planted

In other Ranked play news, Season 2’s details have been laid out thanks to Michael Condrey taking to Reddit to answer a few questions. As per our previous coverage:

“A lot of people played Ranked throughout Season One, and we have learned, and fixed, a bunch of things along the way. Some people were frustrated that initial placements could miscount wins as losses. Some people found exploits that allowed them to cheat their way up to higher tiers (we know who they are, and we will not be awarding them any Pro Tier rewards in Season One). Some people felt the lack of XP was not ideal. And some wanted 4 player parties enabled.”

Taking all of that feedback into considerations, Condrey also detailed some areas that they hope to improve in during the second season.

“We’ve taken all of the Season One data, and feedback, to heart. Season Two, with a host of improvements, will begin on Feb 1 as a level playing field for all. Everyone will have the opportunity to play their Season Two placement matches again. This will reset anyone who cheated during Season One, or felt their initial tier was impacted by placement bugs. XP will be rewarded from the start of Season Two. And we’re looking for the right way to bring 4player parties during Season Two. (This is harder to get right than it seems – the last thing we want is for 4p teams to stomp non-partied teams into the dirt in Ranked, or have incredibly long waits to be matched against other 4p teams. Game Battles is a great way for 4p teams to compete against other full teams for bragging rights, in the mean time).”