Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Teases New Outbreak Zombie Locations

The world of Outbreak is about to get bigger. Treyarch and Activision have spent the past several months introducing all kinds of new Zombies content for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The biggest update to-date came in the form of the highly-anticipated Outbreak mode, which places the classic Zombies game in much larger maps, giving the whole thing an open world vibe. Since Outbreak was launched, the game mode takes players through three different maps, using portals to travel from one to the next. It now looks like a fourth map is being added to the rotation.

On Friday, Treyarch took to Twitter to tease a new location for Outbreak. The developer posted a gif of a portal heading into a new map, with a small glimpse at what the location looks like. This graphic follows the same style as the original Outbreak teasers from when the game mode was first announced. The tweet accompanying the video reads, "The Outbreak Zone is about to get even bigger."

The Outbreak Zone is about to get even bigger.#Zombies pic.twitter.com/wGh6JJpcH6 — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) March 19, 2021

There is going to be a new map added to Outbreak, but it likely won't be a new map to Call of Duty players. Based on the context of the current Outbreak map slate, and the limited look we get at the new area, all signs point to the Sanatorium map making its way to Zombies.

All three of the maps in Outbreak — Alpine, Ruka, Golova — are large-scale maps used exclusively for Fireteam game modes in Multiplayer. There are currently four maps available in Fireteam. Sanatorium is the only Fireteam map that hasn't already been added to Outbreak, so it stands to reason that it will be the new addition.

The map may not be brand new to the game, but it will add plenty of intrigue to Outbreak players. A lot of folks are used to the three maps already in the rotation, so this addition provides an opportunity to change things up from time to time, introducing a new wrinkle and challenge to the whole mode.

Unfortunately, Treyarch hasn't revealed exactly when the next map is being added to Outbreak, so we'll all just have to wait around patiently to find out.

Are you excited for a new map to arrive in Outbreak? Let us know in the comments!