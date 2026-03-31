Canceled Dreamcast Game Finally Releases After 25 Years

After nearly 25 years, a game slated for release on the Sega Dreamcast is finally available online. It happens every so often that a game is almost fully developed, but never sees the light of day on its intended console, and for the most part, they’re all but forgotten. This is especially true if the intended release sits mostly idle for the better part of a quarter century, but that’s not the case for one such game. In a rare occurrence, one title that was meant to arrive in 2001 on Sega’s last console is finally available online.

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On March 24, 2026. Sega Online reported that Propeller Arena: Aviation Battle Championship was released online after nearly 25 years. The multiplayer dogfighting game was originally intended for release on September 19, 2001, but Sega pulled the plug after the 9/11 attacks. This was due to the game’s primary setting and the imagery used in its cover art design. The game pits players against one another over large cities, fighting in all manner of aerial vehicles as they fly between skyscrapers, strafing one another with machine guns and other weapons — you can see why releasing something like that in a post-9/11 world would have been problematic.

Propeller Arena Has Finally Been Released

The story of Propeller Arena is one of bad timing. Sega AM2 fully developed the game, which was ready to go when the 9/11 attacks occurred. The similarities of the attacks in New York City and Washington, D.C. made the box art and subject matter untenable for the marketplace. In addition to that sad reality, sales of the Sega Dreamcast and its games were already declining, so releasing the game in any form would have resulted in a financial loss, despite all the money already spent on its development. Still, there was some scuttlebutt that tweaks were made to release it.

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Unfortunately, these never materialized in anything, and an official release of Propeller Arena never saw the light of day. The game’s image file leaked in 2013, which is how most people eventually discovered it, and it’s playable if you manage to snag a copy and run it through an emulator, though without any of the online options. The plot of Propeller Arena is set in 2045, where an air-combat tournament sees pilots step into World War II-era fighter aircraft and fight one another to prove their worth and become the best of the best by shooting each other out of the sky.

Fast-forward to March 2026, and Propeller Arena is finally live for players to enjoy. That said, it’s not up to its full potential as of writing, as there’s still work to do and issues to fix. Some players experience network issues, and the game is currently only somewhat playable. Six-player deathmatches are possible, and players have been arranging them via the Sega Online Discord. With additional time and more work from the online community, Propeller Arena will become the game it was always intended to be, and there’s plenty of excitement among the community to dive in and take to the skies.

Are you excited to check out Propeller Arena? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!