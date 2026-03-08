5 Brilliant Games That Were Doomed on Dead Consoles

Games have been released on home video game consoles for decades now, and these make up some of the best the industry has to offer. One aspect of the industry that’s been problematic is doomed consoles. These are the gaming systems that failed for any of a number of reasons, and when they died, they took some excellent games with them. We wanted to highlight some of the best games released on doomed consoles that many modern gamers either never heard of because they weren’t ported to other systems, or never had a chance to play on the original hardware.

1) Alien vs Predator – Atari Jaguar

Image courtesy of Atari Corporation

The Alien vs. Predator franchise has seen some great games released over the years, and the best is Alien vs Predator. It was released on the Atari Jaguar in 1994 as a first-person shooter with three playable scenarios. One is for the Aliens, another for the Predators, and the last is for the Colonial Marines. It features a great story, a threatening atmosphere, and excellent callbacks to the franchise. It was the system’s killer app, selling well and garnering critical acclaim. Unfortunately, the Jaguar wasn’t long for this world, making it almost impossible to play today.

2) Record of Lodoss War: Advent of Cardice – Sega Dreamcast

Image courtesy of Conspiracy Entertainment

Record of Lodoss War: Advent of Cardice is a 2000 action role-playing game released on the Sega Dreamcast. It’s based on the Record of Lodoss War series and is a great RPG. It features some fun hack-and-slash mechanics, an engrossing story, and offers an interesting adventure. Sadly, the Dreamcast failed in the marketplace, ensuring its doom when compared to the PlayStation 2 and Xbox. This left Record of Lodoss War: Advent of Cardice doomed on the system, as it hasn’t been ported elsewhere, so your only way to play it these days is to fire up an old Dreamcast and pop in the disc.

3) Guardian War – Panasonic 3DO

Image courtesy of Matsushita Electric Corporation of America

The Panasonic 3DO was a huge failure, and while it boasted a mostly crummy library of games, one of its original titles, Guardian War, is a fun tactical role-playing game. While it’s not the best game to play these days, when it was released, its innovative use of 3D animation in a tactical RPG was pretty legendary. It offered a new visual way to play these types of games, and was well worth your time if the genre was something you enjoyed. It features plenty of excellent strategy and other elements that make Guardian War stand apart as the best doomed game on the 3DO.

4) Panzer Dragoon Saga – Sega Saturn

Image courtesy of Sega

While the Sega Saturn suffered an early demise due to competition from the Sony PlayStation, it’s a pretty good console. It featured a number of excellent games, including Panzer Dragoon Saga. Previous titles were rail shooters, but this game is a proper RPG, and it’s an interesting game. It was developed to compete with Final Fantasy VII, and while it failed in that respect, it’s a noteworthy RPG from the late 1990s that is an excellent addition to the genre. It’s a cult classic that’s highly collectible, so playing it is difficult as copies can often go for several hundred dollars or more.

5) Knuckles’ Chaotix – Sega 32X

Image courtesy of Sega

Sega is pretty focused on its brand, with Sonic as the central figure. His ancillary characters, like Knuckles, are equally established, so it’s surprising that Knuckles’ Chaotix found itself doomed on the Sega 32X. This was an attachment for the Sega Genesis that upgraded its power, and Knuckles’ Chaotix is a fun game in an ever-growing franchise that’s sadly been left behind by Sega. It was briefly available through GameTap, but Sega hasn’t re-released it, so you’ll need a Sega Genesis, the 32X attachment, and a copy of the game to enjoy this entertaining platformer.

