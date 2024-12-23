Sega Dreamcast Fans Dealt Disappointing News From Sega

Fans of the Sega Dreamcast console have been dealt some saddening news from Sega. Back in 2019, Sega released the Sega Genesis Mini, which was a tiny version of the console that came packed with digital versions of some of the platform’s most iconic games. This was eventually followed by the Sega Genesis Mini 2, which contained even more games, including those from the Sega CD catalog. Since this time, Sega fans have continued to request that the company continue with this line of mini consoles, predominantly when it comes to the Sega Dreamcast. Now, these requests have finally been shot down in a formal capacity.

In a conversation with The Guardian, Shuji Utsumi, the CEO of Sega America and Europe, confirmed that the video game giant doesn’t intend to release any more miniature consoles in the future. This means that the potential for not only a Sega Dreamcast Mini but also a Sega Saturn Mini seems to be nonexistent for the time being. As for the reason behind this decision, Utsumi said he’s more focused on the present and doesn’t want to keep looking to Sega’s past to chart its future.

“I’m not going for the Mini direction. It’s not me. I want to embrace modern gamers,” Utsumi said. “We are not a retro company. “We really appreciate our legacy, we value it, but at the same time, we want to deliver something new – otherwise we’ll become history. That’s not what we’re aiming for.”

While it might be disappointing to hear that Sega won’t release the Dreamcast Mini, it’s also not much of a surprise. By all accounts, the Dreamcast is the biggest reason behind Sega getting out of the console business in the first place as the platform was a massive commercial failure. As such, for the company to release a Dreamcast Mini would have been a bit odd, even though many Dreamcast games have become quite popular over the past two decades.

Moving forward, Sega will instead focus on reviving many of its dormant franchises like Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe, and Virtua Fighter with new entries in the future. News on these future Sega projects has been slim throughout 2024, but there’s a good chance that we’ll learn more about each game in the coming year.