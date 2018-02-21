Cancelled Nintendo 64 Game Returns Thanks To Successful Kickstarter Campaign

It’s funny how some would-be classics are managing to make a comeback as of late. In this particular case, it’s 40 Winks, a sleepy little action/adventure game that was originally supposed to release for Nintendo 64 and Sony PlayStation. For some reason, the N64 version never came to be, making the game an exclusive for PlayStation. But that’s soon about to change.

Thanks to a successful Kickstarter campaign by Piko Interactive, 40 Winks will finally be making its way back to Nintendo 64 this August – marking the first time in quite a while that a new game has been made for the classic console.

The campaign has taken off like a rocket since its launch earlier this month, with an intended goal of $20,000. It’s somehow quadrupled that, making well over $80,000 with 21 days to go. With that, the team has introduced some stretch goals to make the game even better, including a limited edition Nintendo 64 controller, plushies based on the game characters, and more to be introduced as they become unlocked.

According to Piko’s back story on the Kickstarter page, the game was initially cancelled on N64 due to “financial troubles” with its original publisher, GT Interactive. “To stay afloat, GT Interactive began downsizing operations and selling popular game franchises. Eventually the financials train became too much, and they were acquired by Infogrames,” the company noted.

“While 40 Winks was able to see release on the original PlayStation console, the Nintendo 64 port, which was under development around the time Infogrames became involved, was not as lucky. The N64 version of 40 Winks was cancelled and until recently thought to be lost to history and time itself.” But now it looks to be resurrected, and fans are thrilled with the news.

Maybe the success of this Kickstarter could bring other cancelled N64 games out of the woodwork for re-release. But, for now, Piko is focusing on 40 Winks, and it should be quite the treasure for those of you that own a Nintendo 64 console (ourselves included).

You still have time to take part in the campaign and get a cartridge for yourself, either a classic “grey” design or a colored collector’s cart. So jump in there and get ready to doze off with a long-lost classic!