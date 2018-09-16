‘Capcom Beat-Em-Up Collection’ Delayed For PC

This Tuesday, Capcom fans all around the world will be able to partake in beat-em-up bliss with Capcom Beat-Em-Up Collection. That is, unless they own a PC.

That particular version of the game has seen a slight push back and will not be available on the 18th, the company confirmed today. However, they won’t have to wait too long for a new date.

The company explained on Twitter, “The Steam version of Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle will have a later launch date than what was initially announced. We will have a new date for Steam soon and thank you for your patience.” We’ll let you know when said date is confirmed.

Capcom also confirmed, “The game will still be available for PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch starting Sept. 18.”

We’ve seen this kind of delay before. Capcom previously pushed back the Steam version of Monster Hunter World, instead of releasing it alongside the console versions earlier this year. But that didn’t stop its momentum, as it sold millions of copies upon release when it came out last month.

Capcom’s Beat-Em-Up Collection announcement came out of nowhere as a surprise inclusion with Nintendo’s latest Direct special. Priced at $19.99, the collection includes a number of iconic brawling games for up to four players to enjoy, including Final Fight, Captain Commando, Warriors of Fate, King of Dragons and Knights of the Round; as well as two new, unreleased titles, Armored Warriors and Battle Circuit. The games also feature online play, as well as local support.

While PC owners will have to wait a little bit longer, this game will no doubt be worth the investment, just like Capcom’s previous compilations. That said, some fans have been wondering about other favorites being left out, particularly Cadillacs and Dinosaurs, The Punisher and Alien vs. Predator. (As expected, licensing has to do with those omissions.)

But Beat-Em-Up Collection will be worth its weight in quarters when it arrives. We’ll have a review shortly after its release and let you know if it’s worth getting your friends together for.

In the meantime, check out the trailer above and prepare for beat-em-up bliss. Time to kick over drums and find piping hot hams!