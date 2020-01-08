Capcom Teases Extra Content For Devil May Cry 3 on Switch

In just under three years on the market, the Nintendo Switch has played host to an impressive number of ports of older games. While that might not be of much interest to some, gamers that haven’t had the opportunity to play these classics the first time around get a second chance, with the added incentive of being able to take the game on the go. Such is the case with Capcom’s Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition. The publisher announced the title for Switch in November, but today the game’s development team teased that there might be some extra incentives, as well.

A SSSpecial mini developer update on #DevilMayCry 3 Special Edition for #NintendoSwitch from producer Matt Walker (@retrootoko) pic.twitter.com/FgqY38swgn — Devil May Cry (@DevilMayCry) January 7, 2020

In the video, Capcom’s Matt Walker teases that Devil May Cry fans will want to keep three upcoming dates in mind: January 16th, January 30th, and February 13th. It’s hard to say exactly what fans should expect from the announcements, but it’s refreshing to see a development team building hype for a port in this way. It’s impossible to know if the added features will be worth it for gamers that have already spent a lot of time with Devil May Cry 3, but it shows that Capcom is taking the time to make sure the game is worth it for newcomers. Considering that the game is already very well-regarded, this certainly bodes well!

Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition will arrive on Nintendo Switch February 20th for $19.99. Like the two previous Devil May Cry Switch ports, Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition will be released as a digital exclusive title. Capcom previously announced a physical collection of the three games for Japan, also set to release on February 20th, but potential importers should know that, as in other Capcom collections on Switch, the cartridge included in Devil May Cry Triple Pack will only have the first entry in the series on the game card. Devil May Cry 2 and Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition will still be included in the Triple Pack, but only in the form of digital download codes.

