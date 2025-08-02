Capcom Fighting Collection 2 Adds Missing Street Fighter Alpha 3 Characters in Free Update

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 is already packed with games spanning decades like Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein, Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 Pro, and Capcom Fighting Evolution, and with all those games comes tons of characters across different series. For Street Fighter Alpha 3 Upper, however, some of the characters people were most looking forward to playing as were missing from the game. Those included fighters like Maki, Yun, Eagle, and Ingrid, but Capcom is now fixing that problem with a new title update that’ll add those fighters at no extra cost.

Capcom announced the release of the next free title update for Capcom Fighting Collection 2 as part of the Evo 2025 event going on this weekend. Multiple games are getting updated alongside new artwork from across the collection, but Street Fighter Alpha 3 Upper is the clear headliner with its new characters dropping on August 7th.

“Prepare to take this fight to the MAX with a free title update for Capcom Fighting Collection 2 on August 7th!” Capcom said about this new update releasing in a few days. “Enjoy new quality of life upgrades, brand-new artwork, remix tracks from CAP-JAMS, and additional content for Street Fighter Alpha 3 UPPER, including Maki, Yun, Eagle, and Ingrid!”

Ingrid was part of Street Fighter Alpha 3 MAX which was the version of the Street Fighter game released on the PSP. Alongside the other characters like Eagle, however, Ingrid was missing from the version of Street Fighter Alpha 3 in Capcom Fighting Collection 2. Capcom’s fighting game fans have been asking about Ingrid and these other characters ever since Capcom Fighting Collection 2 dropped earlier this year, but come August 7th, they’ll finally be able to play as them again.

Other features included in the next Capcom Fighting Collection 2 update include more settings for its various games, bonus tracks, and extra artwork for some of these new characters. All of this will be released on August 7th as a free update.