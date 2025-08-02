Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls PSN Restrictions Is Bad News for Some Players

Sony has signed on as the publisher for Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls which is being developed by Arc System Works. Arc System Works is renowned for its fighting games, and many are excited to see what the developer can do with Sony’s backing. However, there appears to be a major downside to Sony being involved with Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls that may leave some fans unable to play Marvel’s upcoming fighting game.

As Sony is the publisher behind Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, it appears to be following a trend in its multiplayer games where it requires a PlayStation Network Account. Users have reported that the game cannot be purchased in their region, deducing that these regions do not support PSN. As a result, there will be many fans unable to purchase and play Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls.

This has left fans understandably angry. This isn’t the first time Sony has done this. Many of its single-player and multiplayer games have required a PSN account. Helldivers 2 is the most notorious case of this, though Sony initially backpedaled after it implemented this feature post-launch. Sony also backed off this position for single-player games.

That said, it seems unlikely Sony will reverse this decision based on its history with similar situations and considering the multiplayer nature of Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls. Fans may be able to generate enough discourse that Sony is forced to listen as they did with Helldivers 2, and while it doesn’t seem likely, it is worth a try.

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls has generated a lot of hype, and it would be a shame if some players were unable to enjoy the experience. Hopefully, Sony will reconsider its stance since this is an Arc Systems Works game and it is only the publisher, but that remains to be seen. Fans should prepare themselves for this restriction to remain in place.