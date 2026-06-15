Capcom Announces Delisting of Its 2024 RPG

Capcom has announced a delisting of one of its best RPGs of this generation, but the good news is that the delisting is not sweeping. There’s a good case to be made that Capcom has been the best developer/publisher in all of gaming during the PS5 and Xbox Series X generation, a trend that began during the end of the PS4 and Xbox One generation. It’s simply been on fire lately, whether it’s steadily producing with Resident Evil, growing Monster Hunter into a massive series, developing new IP like Pragmata, or reviving dormant IP like Dragon’s Dogma. It’s been hit after hit after hit.

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In 2024, specifically, it released Dragon’s Dogma 2, reviving the aforementioned Dragon’s Dogma series, which had been dormant for 12 years at that point. What the long-term future of the series is now, we do not know, but Capcom recently announced Dragon’s Dogma II: Dark Arisen, which combines the base game and the “Dark Arisen” expansion. This is coming to Nintendo Switch 2, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X on October 9. Before this happens, though, Capcom has announced that “to prepare for the release” of this, it is discontinuing the Deluxe Edition of the RPG, as well as certain DLC items, on June 24 at 8 PM ET.

What’s Being Delisted

More specifically, the following is going to be delisted: Dragon’s Dogma 2 Deluxe Edition, A Boon for Adventurers – New Journey Pack, HarpysnareSmoke Beacons – Harpy Lure Item, Heartfelt Pendant – A Thoughtful Gift, Ambivalent Rift Incense – Change Pawn Inclinations, Makeshift Gaol Key – Escape from Gaol, Art of Metamorphosis – Character Editor, Portcrystal- Warp Location Marker, Wakestone – Restore the Dead to Life, 500 Rift Crystals – Points to Spend Beyond the Rift, 1500 Rift Crystals – Points to Spend Beyond the Rift, and 2500 Rift Crystals – Points to Spend Beyond the Rift. This will leave the standard version of the game, Explorer’s Camping Kit – Camping Gear, and Dragon Dogma Music & Sound Collection – Custom Sounds as the only downloads available. Meanwhile, the standard version of the game will receive a permanent discount.

Of course, any and all who own the content above being delisted before it is delisted will still be able to access it, just not buy it after the aforementioned deadline. It’s unclear why Capcom is leaving such a large gap between this delisting and the release of Dragon’s Dogma II: Dark Arisen — leaving so much content unavailable for months — we do not know.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.