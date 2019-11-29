Capcom Rumored to Reveal Two Games at Jump Festa 2020

It appears as though Capcom might have some surprises for those attending or keeping up with Jump Festa 2020. The event that’s scheduled to take place in December in Japan will reportedly have four different games from Capcom making an appearance, two of which are known while the other two haven’t been named yet. This would suggest that the other two games haven’t been announced yet, though Capcom hasn’t officially announced details about its plans yet.

News of these supposed game appearances comes from Ryokutya 2089 who often shares information like this out of Japan, typically when it comes from early screens of Weekly Jump and other magazines. The outlet said that the two known games which will be making an appearance at Jump Festa 2020 are Monster Hunter World: Iceborn, the latest expansion for the monster hunting game, and the Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection.

Those two unnamed games will also be playable at the event, so whatever they may be, they’re far enough along to the point that they’re playable by the public. Capcom has its hands in everything from Mega Man and Resident Evil to Monster Hunter and Street Fighter, so it’s difficult to narrow down what might be playable during the event. Jump Festa is scheduled to take place on December 21st and will continue on December 22nd, so it looks as though we’ll have to wait until then to see what’s planned for Capcom’s showcase since the two games will likely remain unannounced until the event happens.

This tease about Capcom’s announcements was far from the only news Ryokutya 2089 shared this week. More information came from the previously mentioned screens of weekly magazines to offer new details on two different games adapted from anime and manga, one of which is out now while the other now has a release date. The site reported that the Dragon Ball Super version of Broly will reportedly be heading to Dragon Ball FighterZ next week, so everyone who’s been waiting on that fighter’s arrival should expect an official announcement from Bandai Namco soon. It was also reported that My Hero One’s Justice 2 now has a release date in Japan which means that the sequel to the first fighting game of a similar name should be out worldwide around the same time that it releases in Japan.