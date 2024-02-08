Capcom Deal Offers 14 Classic Games for Only $0.71 Each

A new promotion tied to Capcom is giving away 14 games (or more) from the publisher at a staggering rate that sees each game selling for less than $1. Over the past few years, Capcom has been a juggernaut. The company has seen stellar revivals of some of its biggest franchises that include Resident Evil, Devil May Cry, Street Fighter, Monster Hunter, and numerous others. Now, for those who are old-school fans of Capcom, a new offer is giving away many installments in one of Capcom’s most iconic properties for very little money.

Over on Humble Bundle, a new deal has gone live tied to Capcom’s beloved Mega Man series. In total, there are three bundles to choose from which range in price from $2, to $10, and finally to $20, all of which net purchasers different Mega Man games for PC via Steam. Likely the best offer of the bunch, in our opinion, is Humble’s $10 bundle. Those who spend $10 on this set will be able to snag Mega Man Legacy Collection, Mega Man Legacy Collection 2, and Mega Man X Legacy Collection. Although these are only three titles, there are technically 14 Mega Man games included across all of these collections, meaning that each individual game comes in at a price of about $0.71. Normally, all of these games together would cost roughly $55.

If this deal wasn’t already great enough on its own, it gets just a bit sweeter with one other addition. Regardless of which bundle you might look to buy, Humble is also throwing in some extra coupons that can be redeemed for Mega Man X DiVE Offline and Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection on Steam. The coupon for Mega Man X DiVE Offline can allow users to pick the game up at a 34% discount. The Mega Man Battle Network coupon then marks down the collection by an impressive 50%. Obviously, using these coupons would result in one having to spend a bit more money, but they’re nice to have for those who might be looking to pick up every Mega Man game possible on Steam.

If you’d like to learn more about these three Mega Man games that are featured in the $10 bundle on Humble, you can find trailers for each attached below.

