Capcom Launches The Making Of Monster Hunter: World Video Series

In just about two days’ time, the world will be hunting down oversized behemoths with their fellow players in Capcom‘s Monster Hunter: World. A genuine amount of excitement has gone into the game, between appearances at events and glimpses of its massive explorable world, filled with all kinds of dangerous creatures.

But if you want an even closer look at the universe that Capcom is putting together into the game, the publisher has an answer for that. It’s kicked off a new video series called The Making of Monster Hunter: World, which promises to have new episodes on a weekly basis as it takes a closer look at the building of the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first video in the series can be seen above, and is called “Concept.” In this episode, you see how the game began to come together, building a more elaborate world than we’ve ever seen before in a Monster Hunter game – and considering their scope, that’s really something.

It features pieces of behind-the-scenes footage and new gameplay, accompanied by interviews with various talent behind the game, including executive director and art director Kaname Fujioka, director Yuya Tokuda and producer Ryozo Tsuijimoto, who provide a great deal of insight into the creation of the game. They also talk a bit about its inspiration, and how it’s becoming the biggest Monster Hunter project to date.

As the series goes on, Capcom promises to dig even deeper into the lore of Monster Hunter: World, showing more behind-the-scenes footage, taking a closer look at the game’s motion capture process and sound creation. More staffers should be interviews as well, so you can get a better idea of just how much talent are involved with the game. (Hint: it’s a lot.)

There’s a lot to appreciate here, and we’re just on the first episode. By the time the series is all said and done, you’ll have a better idea of what Monster Hunter: World is all about. Of course, you’ve got the game to dive into as well, as it’s set to arrive this Friday, January 26, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.