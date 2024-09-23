New Capcom Survey Mentions Dino Crisis, Okami, and Other Dead Franchises

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster marked the return of a Capcom franchise long thought dead. The game's release over the weekend was cause for celebration for fans, not just because the series came back, but also because a lot of care was put into the remaster. It seems Capcom is looking for other franchises to bring back, as the company has released a survey asking fans about the game, and their decisions about whether to buy it. Interestingly enough, the survey also has a question asking participants about other potential "deluxe remasters." Unsurprisingly, Resident Evil is on the list, but Capcom also mentions multiple franchises that could be considered dead or dormant.

The survey (which can be found right here) lists the following franchises: Dino Crisis, Lost Planet, Devil May Cry, Power Stone, Resident Evil, Onimusha, Darkstalkers, and Okami. Obviously, this does not guarantee that one or any of these franchises will get a similar treatment, but it's exciting to see nonetheless. Capcom has clearly been making an effort to bring back some of its older material lately; after years of being unavailable on modern platforms, the two Power Stone games will be included in Capcom Fighting Collection 2 when it releases in 2025.

The presence of Dino Crisis on this list is hardly surprising! While the series hasn't gotten a new game in over two decades, it has been brought up many times in recent surveys. Earlier this year, the Capcom Super Elections allowed fans around the world to vote on several different topics connected to the publisher. One of the questions asked fans about franchises in need of a new series entry. Dino Crisis managed to get a total of 80,769 votes, awarding it the top spot.

Hopefully Capcom will listen to the results of these surveys, and bring back more missing franchises! Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, and Street Fighter might be the company's bread and butter, but Capcom has a lot more beyond those franchises. The company has a rich history spanning decades, and might have one of the best franchise stables out of any gaming company. It's time for Capcom to start dusting more of these franchises off and introducing them to new audiences!

[H/T: Dusk Golem on X/Twitter]