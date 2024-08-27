Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics Release Date Revealed

During today’s Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, a release date was announced for Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics. The good news is, the game is coming very soon; the compilation will be dropping on September 12th. However, it should be noted that this is only for the digital version. Those hoping to buy the physical version will have to wait a bit longer, as it will not be arriving in stores until November 22nd. That date was leaked earlier this month, but the good news is that fans can play it a bit sooner, if they don’t mind the digital release!

For those unfamiliar with Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics, the compilation was announced back in June for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC. The collection features seven classic arcade games. Despite the name, six of those games are fighting games, while one is actually an arcade brawler. A new trailer featuring these release dates can be found below.

There has been a lot of excitement surrounding Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection since its announcement. Outside of the Arcade1Up cabinets, the included games have been very difficult to come by. Capcom’s Marvel games have long been well-regarded, and this should not only give fans a chance to revisit them, but will also give potential new audiences a chance to see what all the fuss is about!

Capcom Fighting Collection 2

In addition to the release date announcement, today’s Nintendo Direct also saw another collection of classic Capcom games revealed. Capcom Fighting Collection 2 is a new compilation featuring eight beloved fighting games from the company’s history. Coming in 2025, the collection will include Capcom vs. SNK Millennium Fight 2000 Pro, Capcom vs. SNK 2 Mark of the Millennium 2001, Power Stone, Power Stone 2, Project Justice, Street Fighter Alpha 3 Upper, Capcom Fighting Evolution, and Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein. Like Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection, Capcom Fighting Collection 2 will be available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC via Steam.

Out of all the games in this collection, fans should be pretty hyped about the return of Power Stone and its sequel. The two Power Stone games haven’t been re-released in nearly two decades, despite developing a passionate audience on the Sega Dreamcast. Those old Power Stone games still cost quite a bit on the secondary market, so this is an opportunity to get them a bit cheaper!

How do you feel about these announcements? Are you planning to pick up either of these collections? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!