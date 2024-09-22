Dead Rising Fans Can't Believe How Good Deluxe Remaster Is: "Thank You Capcom"

Dead Rising fans have been thrilled to see how great Capcom's new "Deluxe Remaster" of the original game in the series is. When it was first shown off earlier this summer, some of the initial responses to Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster were mixed, to say the least. Fans were divided to see some of the changes that Capcom was choosing to make, notably to the game's protagonist Frank West, and were concerned that this could spell larger issues with the title. Fortunately, with Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster now having been released, the response has been quite positive.

Since its launch mere days ago, fans on the official Dead Rising subreddit have been overwhelmingly praising Deluxe Remaster. This has even been true of those who criticized Frank West's new look in the game when it was first shown off. While some have complained of bugs that seem to specifically inhabit the PC version of Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, virtually everyone who has played it so far has found it to be great.

"[Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster] is so good I don't care what anyone says," said u/Kingmarvelfan on Reddit. "I've been having a good time. Feels like playing Dead Rising for the first time again. [...] I hope we get more remasters, sequels, and spin-offs. This game has so much love [put] into it. [...] Thank you Capcom for giving us this game."

This sentiment of seeing new Dead Rising games come about in the wake of Deluxe Remaster has also been a common one. Following the dismal critical and commercial performance of Dead Rising 4, many fans assumed that Capcom might opt to never again return to the series. Deluxe Remaster has obviously proven those beliefs to be incorrect, but the future of Dead Rising as a whole is still hazy. If nothing else, Capcom could look to give this same "Deluxe Remaster" treatment next to Dead Rising 2 as it was also released in the same console generation as the original Dead Rising. Whether or not any wholly new entries end up happening, though, still isn't known, but hope seems to have been renewed by those in the Dead Rising community once again.