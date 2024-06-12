Dino Crisis Tops Capcom Poll for Series in Need of a New Game

The final results of the Capcom Super Elections are in, with a grand total of 254,148 votes cast around the world. The survey began back in February, and asked fans to weigh-in on several different questions about Capcom and its various franchises. One of the questions specifically asked participants if there is a particular series that they "would like to see get a sequel or new game." Dino Crisis placed number one on the list, with a total of 80,769 votes. Mega Man placed number two with 63,395 votes, while Devil May Cry came in at number three with 60,371 votes.

Where is Dino Crisis Still Popular?

Interestingly, the vast majority of votes supporting a new Dino Crisis came from outside of Japan; according to Capcom's breakdown, 76,088 votes for Dino Crisis came from outside the region. The survival horror series didn't even break the top 10 games in Japan for that question, and Devil May Cry just barely made it in spot number 10 with 6,746 votes. Dino Crisis also did well in other questions, with protagonist Regina placing number two on the world top 10 list of "most popular female characters" with 6,493 votes.

Since Capcom is a company based in Japan, this survey should give them a strong idea just how many people outside the region want the series to come back. Before the results closed in April, Capcom released a graphic showing the "most popular comments" received, in which Dino Crisis was shown to be one of the most prominent things mentioned by Super Elections participants.

Will Dino Crisis Actually Get a New Game or Remake?

In the Super Elections voting, the original Dino Crisis did not make the Top 10 list for poll participants in their teens and 20s, but did make the Top 10 lists for players in their 30s and 40s and 50s and 60s. That's not too surprising, as it's been more than two decades since the release of Dino Crisis 3, and it's a safe bet that a lot of Capcom's younger fans have never gotten a chance to play a game in the series.

Given that, a remake of the original game is probably the best way of reintroducing the series, especially if it was handled in a manner similar to Capcom's highly-successful Resident Evil remakes. At this point, it's up to Capcom to decide if it plans to do anything about that demand, but clearly a lot of fans saw the Super Elections as an opportunity to make their voices heard!

Are you still waiting on a new Dino Crisis? Do you think these voting results will convince Capcom? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!