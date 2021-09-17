Castlevania Advance Collection Leaks Online

More evidence has surfaced online to suggest that a trio of Castlevania games is getting rereleased as a collection. Dubbed the “Castlevania Advance Collection” by the listings that have shown up so far, the collection consists of what people assume to be the three Castlevania games released for the Game Boy Advance. Those would be Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance, and finally Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow. Konami, the owner of the Castlevania license, has not yet confirmed the existence of this collection despite its multiple leaks.

For those who don’t recall, the collection was first leaked back in June whenever the ratings board in Australia indicated that the collection existed. Specific games weren’t mentioned, but judging from the title of the collection, one can only assume so far that it consists of the three games referenced above.

This time, the collection’s been spotted on yet another ratings site. The Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee (via Gematsu) listed the collection for the PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch platforms. That listing has since been removed, but not before people were able to screenshot it and share evidence of the games’ releases online.

The three games were released in 2001, 2002, and 2003, respectively, and are regarded as some of the best Castlevania games to date with Aria of Sorrow in particular held in high regard. Both Aria of Sorrow and Harmony of Dissonance are available through Nintendo’s eShop, but they’re only playable on the Wii U seeing how Game Boy Advance games have not yet been brought to the Nintendo Switch Online service just yet. With the release of these games whenever the collection is officially announced and made available, people hopefully won’t have to wait on that Nintendo Switch Online development to happen and will be able to play the Castlevania games on the Switch this way instead.

Until that happens, there’s another Castlevania game to look forward to, one that should be more accessible regardless of what gaming devices you own. It’s called “Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls,” and it’s scheduled to be released through the Apple Arcade which means it’ll be playable on Apple’s various devices. No specific release date has been set yet, but last we heard, it was “coming soon” to that platform.