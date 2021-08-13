Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls Is "Coming Soon"

✖

A Castlevania game is coming to Apple Arcade soon with the impending release of Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls announced this week by Konami. We know the game will be available for iOS, tvOS, and Mac devices when it launches on Apple’s gaming platform, but we don’t yet know when it’ll release beyond a “coming soon” release window. No plans to release the game on platforms other than Apple Arcade have been announced at this time.

If this game sounds familiar, it’s probably because you heard about it years ago whenever Konami first announced it. the game officially launched in September 2019, but work on the game was discontinued less than a year later when it was shut down. People expected this soft-launched game to end there, but it appears that wasn’t the end of its saga.

Over on the Konami site, the game’s been advertised with the “Coming Soon” release plans for Apple Arcade. It was previously announced for Google Play devices years ago, but it appears its revival will be limited to Apple’s platform.

The trailer above released when the game was announced gives a look at the game and some of the memorable characters within. A rundown of the game’s features can be found below courtesy of its Apple Arcade page.

Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls

An All-New Castlevania Game! The beloved gothic fantasy series returns with an original game exclusive to Apple Arcade with "Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls"!

Classic Sound & Visuals Immerse yourself in the rich world of Castlevania with the work of renowned artists from its long-running history – featuring character designs from Ayami Kojima and music by Michiru Yamane. Experience a new original story spanning the Castlevania universe!

A True Action Game Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls is a full-fledged side-scrolling action game. Experience a game with epic amounts of content including 60 levels, a wide variety of equipment, daily and weekly missions, and more! Set in a world after Dracula has been sealed away, the pages of a new story bringing together heroes of the past have begun to turn...

Iconic Characters Play as Alucard and unlock other legendary characters such as Simon Belmont, Charlotte, Shanoa, Maria and more to come! Master each character’s unique combat style to annihilate fearsome enemies and bosses!



Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls is “coming soon” but does not have an actual release date at this time.