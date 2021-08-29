CATAN Is Getting Its Own Beer

✖

Over the years many have spent time in the world of CATAN, as it continues to be one of the most popular board game experiences around. You've probably been the one bringing the snacks and drinks to the CATAN party too, but what if you could up the game time snack haul even further with CATAN beer? Well, it turns out you can, as CATAN has partnered with Champion Brewing Company to introduce a new line of CATAN beer. The CATAN beer will only be available through Champion's Beverage Club and will come in six one-of-a-kind limited-run flavors, with each one representing a different terrain featured in the game.

A case of 24 beers will run you $50 while two cases cost $100 and three cases cost $150. The current set of revealed CATAN beers includes Wheat Beer (Field biome), Rye Beer (Pasture biome), IPA (Forest biome), and Amber Ale (Bricks & Hills biome), with two more to be revealed at a later date.

You can sign up for the Champion's Beverage Club right here, and you can find the official rundown of what you get below.

"Exclusive access to limited-run monthly rotating selection of beer, that includes our CATAN Collection & our Brewers Series. This will be the only way to access the limited-run Catan Collection, and you’ll be the first to try any of our seasonal and limited releases. Every time we brew something new, your Beer Club pickup becomes a preview assortment. You get new beers before they’re even available for sale in our taproom:

Champion x CATAN Collection - the only way to experience our partnership with Catan. Exclusive access to members-only Catan-themed beers that represent a different part of the game:

Wheat Beer (Field biome)

Rye Beer (Pasture biome)

IPA (Forest biome)

Amber Ale (Bricks & Hills biome)

& more!

Champion Brewers Series — highlighting our super premium category with premium ingredients, higher alcohol %, and more unique flavor profiles.

Imperial Coffee Stout

Hazy Triple IPA

& more!"

So, what do you think? Will you be grabbing some CATAN beer? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!