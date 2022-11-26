Chivalry 2 Surprises Players with Free Rewards, New Progression System

Chivalry 2 players who are still active in the medieval war brawler got quite the surprise this week with Torn Banner Studios announcing a battle pass of sorts. Dubbed the "Campaign Pass" by the Chivalry 2 creators, this new progression system mirrors other models by giving players both a free and a premium rewards track to earn from as they play the game. It's scheduled to release as part of the Winter War Content Update, Torn Banner said.

If you've partaken in battle passes from other games, Chivalry 2's implantation should be quite familiar. You make your way through the pass by doing things that you probably would've already been doing anyway such as playing the game and completing certain tasks, and you'll be able to track your progress throughout the process.

"All players will receive free Campaign Pass rewards (gold, crowns, and armoury items) just for playing as you normally would. All global XP earned while playing Chivalry 2 is counted towards this campaign pass progress," a preview of this new pass system said. "By default, the active campaign pass is assigned to all players, meaning you won't need to do anything to turn it on and the free track of Winter War will be set to active when you download the Winter War update."

In our next update – the Winter War update – #Chivalry2 will be introducing a new progression feature known as the Campaign Pass.



In order to prepare players for its arrival, we’ve prepared a quick overview of what you can expect:https://t.co/TIubXZpdzu — Chivalry 2 (@ChivalryGame) November 25, 2022

The good news about this pass compared to options from other games is that the Winter War Campaign Pass doesn't have an end date to it. That means that no matter how much time you have to play, you'll eventually be able to acquire all of the rewards if you play enough since they don't expire at any point. That may not be the case with future passes, however, with Torn Banner saying that "Future campaign passes to Chivalry 2 may be permanent or timed based depending on the update."

What's more, Torn Banner has also already announced the rewards that'll be given away in both the free and premium versions of the pass so that players can peruse those lists and see if the passes are worth their time. You can find the full contents of the passes here with future passes expected to be shown off in a similar manner.

Chivalry 2's first battle pass arrives in the Winter War update.