Chivalry 2 Launch Trailer Released

Following an open beta which took place last weekend, developer Torn Banner Studios and publisher Tripwire Presents shared the launch trailer for Chivalry 2 this week ahead of its June 8th release. The trailer shows a mix of cinematic previews of the game and actual gameplay while highlighting some of the rare and unique situations you may find yourself in on the battlefield. The game’s scheduled to launch for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC when it releases next week, but on the PC, it’ll only be available through the Epic Games Store.

The launch trailer shared below on social media on Thursday brings with it decapitations, catapults, and large-scale combat filled with up to 64 different players at once. You’ll know all about all or most of this already if you played in the beta or past tests, but if you haven’t tried it out at all yet, the trailer and the accompanying FAQ gives players a concise overview of the game.

Watch the all-new Launch Trailer for Chivalry 2. Chivalry 2 launches June 8, 2021 with Cross-Play for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5. https://t.co/hDxTQLBCS6 pic.twitter.com/InhhjBNdBE — Chivalry 2 (@ChivalryGame) June 3, 2021

To elaborate on some of the scenes seen in the trailer, Chivalry 2 features a mix of different gameplay modes like Team Deathmatch and objective-based missions. The Team Deathmatch experiences are self-explanatory where the first to reduce an enemy team’s respawns to zero wins while the objective mode task players with completing different objectives before moving onto the next until they get to the final challenge.

Combat in Chivalry 2 is filled with heavy strikes, feints, and mixes of offensive and defensive maneuvers used to overwhelm opponents or survive uneven skirmishes. Some of the more unique situations you’ll find yourself in include combat scenarios where you’ve had your arm chopped off and have to continue fighting until your character gives out. You can also be downed instead of being killed outright at which point you can be revived by a teammate or can earn your own redemption by punching enemies’ ankles while you’re on the ground.

According to the FAQ, players are now able to pre-load the game on Xbox consoles if you’re already convinced of your purchase. Those on the PlayStation systems will need to wait until 11 a.m. ET on June 6th to download it while the Epic Games Store users will be able to pre-load Chivalry 2 at 10:30 ET on June 8th.

Chivalry 2 is scheduled to release on June 8th and will be playable everywhere by 11 a.m. ET.