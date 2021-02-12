Chivalry 2 Release Date Revealed

✖

At long last, the release date for Tripwire Interactive’s Chivalry 2 has finally been revealed for all platforms. The highly-anticipated first-person multiplayer game is slated to arrive later this summer on June 8, 2021, and it will be released exclusively on the Epic Games Store for PC users. Prior to that launch date, however, some fans may be able to get their hands on the game a bit earlier.

Alongside the release date announcement, Torn Banner Studios also revealed that Chivalry 2 will be holding a closed beta in a little over a month. This beta phase is set to take place between March 26th and March 29th and will be available across all platforms that the game is available on. Best of all, the beta will also be cross-play, allowing players between different platforms to experience the combat of Chivalry 2 together. To take part in the beta, all you have to do is pre-order the game, which is available to purchase right now.

While they might be a bit biased, Torn Banner believes that Chivalry 2 is going to be a drastic upgrade compared to the first installment. “Our dev team has been firing on all cylinders to create the best medieval combat game imaginable,” explained Steve Piggott, the founder of Torn Banner Studios. “Chivalry 2 is going to be everything fans of the first title dreamed of and so much more - from a combat system rebuilt from the ground up, to massive upgrades in scale and visuals.”

It remains to be seen if Chivalry 2 will end up being drastically better than its predecessor, but based on what we’ve seen so far, it’s looking quite excellent. If you haven’t checked out the game’s latest trailer that was released alongside the release date announcement, you can find it attached above.

Chivalry 2 is slated to launch across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC when it drops this June. If you’d like to stay in the loop with our coverage leading up to launch, you can follow along at our coverage hub right here.

So are you looking forward to picking up Chivalry 2 in a few months? And are you going to try to take part in the beta coming up in March? Be sure to give me your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.