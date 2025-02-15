Civ 7 Roadmap and UI Updates Are Coming Soon

Now that Civilization 7 is out in the world, both the devs and the players have their sights set on what’s next for the game. In their launch day livestream and subsequent Civilization 7 World Summit, Firaxis shared some of their hopes and plans for Civilization 7. The team has already released three patches for the game since it launched into Early Access, addressing a few of the biggest issues. Now, they’re preparing to release a Civilization 7 roadmap and focus in on those much-needed UI updates.

Many Civilization fans are enjoying the latest installment overall, but most agree that some improvements are needed. Players have been especially concerned with the game’s UI, which they say makes the game difficult to play. In particular, certain elements of building and tracking units need to be fixed, along with other UI improvements to make the gameplay experience more friendly. In addition to ongoing updates via Steam, the developers answered some player questions during the launch day livestream while showing off Civilization 7.

Some major Civilization 7 player concerns have already been addressed in Patch 3 for PC, including a notification for enemy attacks on player units, tweaks to who can use Nuclear Weapons, and a status tracker for the plot tooltip. The sizes for resource icons are also now larger on tiles that have been improved compared to those that haven’t, making it easier for players to spot the difference. But despite these fixes, Firaxis Games assures players they’re not done with free improvements for Civilization 7.

More UI Improvements and Player Requests Coming in Civilization 7 Future Roadmap

As they have been since the game launched into Early Access, Firaxis Games assures players that they’re taking feedback into account. They plan to incorporate player comments into the game’s development roadmap, which will be released in “the coming weeks.”

For players looking to see what improvements and fixes will be addressed in upcoming free updates to Civilization 7, this roadmap will offer some helpful transparency about what Firaxis is working on. This is likely to be an expansion upon the existing 2025 Content Roadmap, which focuses on new leaders, civs, and other additions to the game rather than developmental improvements and tweaks.

The current content roadmap for Civilization 7

While Firaxis will likely share more details when they release the full development roadmap, they’ve noted some improvements that are already in the works. The developers are currently working on additional free updates to Civilization 7, including UI improvements, adding in some community-requested features, and more QoL improvements.

Despite a rocky start, Civilization 7 looks poised to truly implement player feedback. Many of the changes in Patch 3, for instance, were highly requested items shared by the community. Thus far, it seems Firaxis truly is listening to the fans, not just saying they are. Players interested in continuing to offer feedback while playing Civilization 7 can do so by joining the game’s official Discord channel.

Have you checked out Civilization 7 yet, or are you waiting on some of these fixes first? Let us know in the comments below!