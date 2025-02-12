Civilization 7’s Latest Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Civilization 7 is the latest entry in Sid Meier’s epic strategy franchise, and players have already waged war and worked out diplomatic strategies since its release on February 11th. However, Civilization 7’s launch was met with a mixed reception and a healthy dose of criticism. Issues regarding UI were one of the most complained about, but players had other problems with the game as well. Firaxis Games has been quick to release an update and address some of these issues, many of which have been asked for by fans. Firaxis has detailed the changes in the recent update within the patch notes.

Civilization 7’s 1.0.1 Patch 3 has gone live and fans are excited for the changes it brings. Here are the full patch notes for Civilization 7’s update.

Stability

Windows PC/Mac/Linux/Steam Deck

General Stability Improvements and fixes.

Gameplay

Windows PC/Mac/Linux/Steam Deck

Bombers can now deploy Nuclear Weapons when packed into an Aerodrome, Carrier, or Squadron Commander (previously only Heavy Bombers could do so).

Addressed an issue where some users reported experiencing Specialists being removed from Settlements when confirming the Legacy Cards from Age Transition.

Addressed an issue that some users reported experiencing where the 300 Gold from discovering a Natural Wonder while playing as Isabella was not being granted.

Addressed an issue that some users reported experiencing where the Factory was unavailable when a Distant Lands Settlement was connected to a Homelands Settlement in the Modern Age.

Addressed an issue that some users reported experiencing where Sea Trade and Rail connections sometimes failed in Settlements where the City Center was not adjacent to the coast.

UI

Windows PC/Mac/Linux/Steam Deck

Continued to address alignment issues some users reported when playing in Simplified Chinese. We will continue to make improvements here in future patches.

Improved Font Scaling in the Civilization and Tech Tree screens.

Improved Image and Font alignment in the City details menu.

Improved spacing and alignment on the War Declaration screen.

Addressed an issue that some players reported experiencing with navigating the Civilopedia search results with a controller.

Addressed an issue that some players reported experiencing where the Unique Quarter description appears cut off when viewing in Building Breakdown screen.

Addressed an issue that some players reported experiencing where unlocalized text appears when viewing the “Nuclear Weapons Available” warning pop-up in Modern Age.

Improvements to the Age Transition Spend Points screen.

Added a notification for when an enemy attacks a player’s Unit in single-player.

Improved the performance of City Details screen when viewing a large City.

Improved Progress Bar information consistency (HUD Progress wheels go the right way now).

The Esc key can be used to back out of the Independent Power screen.

Added Building icons to the plot tooltip with their status. Added Wonder icons to the plot tooltip with the gameplay effect. Made resource icons larger on improved tiles, and smaller on unimproved tiles. “Thank you for the inspiration Sukritact!”

Miscellaneous

Windows PC/Mac/Linux/Steam Deck