Civilization 7 Leak Reveals New Leaders, Civs, and Fourth Age

While Civilization 7 hasn’t had the most promising launch into Early Access, many fans are eager to see what’s next for the latest Civilization game. The developers have released their roadmap for future content and a statement promising to address the most glaring issues reported by early players. With what’s been outlined so far, players know the names of many new leaders and Civs that will be added in March. But beyond that, Firaxis has been a bit coy. “New leaders” and “new Civs” have been teased for the Right to Rule DLC, but without specific details. Naturally that means some players have taken it upon themselves to dive deep into the game files in search of hints about additional content for Civilization 7.

According to a post from Reddit user @ManBytheRiver11, some players have located data in the game files that might reveal additional leaders and Civs coming to the game. It also hints at a potential fourth age on its way as well, though this new content will likely be a part of paid DLC rather than a free base game update. While these files existing isn’t a guarantee the features will ever see the light of day, it could potentially point to what’s coming after those March 2025 updates arrive in Civilization 7.

Napoleon in Civilization 7

Future Leaders and Civs Coming to Civilization 7

The data mined files include the names of three potential new leaders along with five new Civs. From what the official roadmap tells us, Civilization 7 plans to add two new leaders and 4 Civs in the April – September window, so it’s possible that some of these data mined names will arrive in the game during those updates. That said, players shouldn’t get too excited for the new content. These items are likely to be part of the paid DLC, as free base game updates don’t appear to include plans for new leaders or Civs.

According to the leak, these are the leaders and Civs that may be available in upcoming paid DLC for Civilization 7:

New Leaders

Edward Teach

Sayyida-al-Hurra

Whina Cooper

New Civs

Ottomans

Maori

Tonga

Pirate Republic

Iceland

Fourth Age

Atomic Age

Just because these names exist in the source code doesn’t guarantee they are part of future content plans. Sometimes, scrapped content may linger in game files without ever becoming a reality. That said, rumors have already been circulating about a future DLC including a Fourth Age, making many gamers feel this data mine is all but confirmation.

Despite some enthusiasm about the potential additions, many players are skeptical of the paid DLC model. It’s already begun drawing comparisons to The Sims 4, which is notorious for relying on an ever-expanding library of paid add-ons to keep the game alive. However much fans might complain about the model, it’s certainly worked for The Sims 4, which maintains an active fanbase despite the base game being over 10 years old. It will be interesting to see if Civilization 7 is able to replicate this with their Right to Rule DLC and future paid content plans.

Are you planning to invest in paid DLC for Civilization 7 or stick to the base game? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!