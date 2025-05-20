Clash of Clans TV Series Announced by Netflix

Supercell’s Clash of Clans has maintained a steady fan base since first arriving on mobile devices back in 2012. The fantasy real-time strategy game lets players act as the chief of their village, with the goal of protecting and growing their civilization. The game has already announced plans to branch out, with a new Clash of Clans board game in the works. Now, Netflix has revealed that it will be bringing Clash of Clans to its audience as an animated series.

Clash of Clans and its later spinoff, Clash Royale, remain incredibly popular for mobile gaming fans. Both games are free-to-play with optional in-game purchases, and have solid ratings from fans. Clearly, the games remain popular for a reason, and Netflix is hoping that popularity will translate well to an animated series. The official Clash of Clans YouTube channel has already shared the announcement with a short video highlighting fan demand for a TV show based on the game.

The new Netflix series based on the mobile game will reportedly be called Clash, as reported by Variety. The show will center on a Barbarian character who works to defend his village with the help of his, well, clan. It’s set in the Clash of Clans world, with inspiration from both the original game and spinoff Clash Royale. It is currently in the pre-production stage, with no set release date or timeframe just yet.

We do know that the series will be spearheaded by Fletcher Moules as showrunner and Ron Weiner as head writer. This isn’t Moules’ first foray into Clash of Clans, as they also wrote for the popular animated YouTube video series for the game. ICON Creative Studio will head up the animation.

This isn’t the first video game property that’s got a Netflix series in the works, as the streamer is also developing series for Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons. Netflix already hosts a good number of animated and live-action series based on video games, and it looks like they’re not planning to stop that anytime soon. In addition to shows based on games, Netflix also offers mobile games through its subscription, including their own projects like the upcoming cozy MMO.

Are you excited to see what an animated series for Clash of Clans will look like?